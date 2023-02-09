The Department of Health has branded changes to the patient records system as "a major milestone."

Department of Health Permanent Secretary Peter May announced that the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust will be the first Trust in Northern Ireland to Go-Live with 'encompass' on 9 November 2023.

Other Trusts will follow on a phased basis throughout 2024/25.

'encompass' is a clinically and operationally led integrated care record system. The Department of Health says its introduction will "place the HSC in Northern Ireland in the forefront of digital transformation of Health Service Delivery."

Mr May said: “Since May 2020 a massive amount of pre-implementation and planning work has been undertaken which has provided us with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to replace outdated systems and transform how we provide care.

“Central to this transformation is the introduction of a new, comprehensive electronic patient record (EPR) system. Our new EPR will mean that care providers will no longer need to rely on paper based, admin heavy processes.

“It will also allow patients, clients, and service users to book appointments, review test results and letters, and communicate with those providing their care using our new Patient Portal.”

The Chief Executive of the South Eastern Trust, Roisin Coulter said: “I am delighted that the South Eastern Trust will lead the way as the journey begins to transform the way we deliver health and social care in Northern Ireland.

“encompass will introduce a digital integrated care record for everyone in the region. It will be our new electronic patient record which is powered by Epic, a proven global technology.

“I am really excited to see how the introduction of encompass, with the new patient portal, will change the working lives of our staff and the care given to our community. Our staff are working tirelessly to implement encompass by November the 9th when the Trust plans to ‘go live’ with this revolutionary digital innovation.”

