Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has approved a domestic rate increase of 7.49%

The rates hike was confirmed at a special council meeting on Thursday night where they set domestic and non-domestic rates for the incoming year.

The Council said it would result in an increase of 68p per week, or £2.96 per month, for an average household in the area.

For 2023-24, the Council’s rates will increase by an average of 6.41% to deliver a balanced budget.

The non-domestic district rate increase is 5.23%.

LCCC says it 'continues to have the lowest domestic rates in Northern Ireland', and that the increases have been 'kept well below the level of inflation.'

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council also laid out its plans for investment in the coming year, including a multi-million pound investment at Dundonald International Ice Bowl, as well as new 3G pitches at leisure facilities in Lisburn and Carryduff.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Chair of the Council’s Corporate Services Committee said: “We are keenly aware of the financial pressures our ratepayers are facing. Issues such as spiralling energy costs and food prices - as well as the rise in interest and inflation rates - also affect us as a council.

“We have not taken the decision lightly to increase rates - but the reality is we are responsible for vital services that must be delivered. The council is currently facing additional cost pressures of £7 million - driven by factors such as the unprecedented rise in the cost of utilities, waste services, materials and supply contracts as well as salary costs.

“We want to deliver on what’s important for people: – operating high-quality leisure facilities, delivering essential services and turning our ambitious plans for the area into reality."

It follows previous announcements from other local councils, with Mid Ulster District Council agreeing to increase household rates by 7.3%, while Newry, Mourne and Down District Council agreed a rise of 5.99%. Belfast City Council agreed to increase household rates by 7.99%.

