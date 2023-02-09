A 38-year-old man has been charged with two counts of abduction of a child in care and paying for sexual services of a child.

Police said it follows a report of a rape in the Antrim area on Tuesday.

"He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court this morning," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.