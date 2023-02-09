A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a motorcycle in Co Down.

Officers received reports of a serious collision on the Bangor Road in Newtownards shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

The Bangor Road remained closed on Thursday evening.

Inspector Jonny Francey said: "Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who in the area at the time this collision took place, that may have witnessed the incident, or may have captured dash cam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 838 09/02/23."

