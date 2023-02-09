Play Brightcove video

A woman accused of murdering her eight-week old baby told police that she felt "like a monster and don't deserve to live" in an interview two days after the fatal stabbing in Belfast.

The child's mother - who can't be named for legal reasons - is also charged with attempting to murder her two-year-old daughter on July 27th 2021.

The older child has since made a full recovery.

The 30-year-old accepts she stabbed her children, but denies the charges of murder and attempted murder.

The jury will later be asked to assess her state of mind at the time of the incidents and whether or not there was "diminished responsibility."

On the sixth day of the trial at Belfast Crown Court, two of five police interviews conducted with the accused were read out to the jury.

The defendant told police in one of those two days after the double stabbing, about how she danced with her daughter to the child's favourite, 'Old McDonald had a farm', that afternoon.

She said that she fed her baby boy a bottle of milk and that she was texting her partner, who is the father of the two children, but that he was "not interested".

She said that she wanted to kill herself and the two children so that her partner could "have a happy life" with his woman, and also made several references to his alleged abuse of alcohol and drugs.

The accused said that she wanted "to kill all three of us so that he could have a happy life with his woman", and got a knife from the kitchen.

However, she said that when she was about to make a first attempt to stab the baby, he "turned his little head and smiled" at her, prompting her to put the knife back into the cutlery drawer.

Having a cigarette in the kitchen, she said she thought to herself, "God I don't want to do this", but then decided that it was the "only solution" as she just "couldn't take it anymore".

She said she went back into the living room, kissed him and stabbed him in the chest, while her daughter watched a YouTube video.

Immediately afterwards she tried to press on the baby's chest.

"I tried to bring him back to life", she said, but the eight-week old child was later pronounced dead.

After that, the court heard that the woman "told [herself] I've done it now, we all need to die."

Then she recalled kissing her daughter and said she "put the knife into her", but then she tried to swing her about to keep her awake, and wrapped her in a purple towel to try and stop the bleeding.

The accused also said she tried to stab herself in the neck and stomach.

She said she called her partner to tell him that she had killed the children and was going to kill herself, then phoned 999.

When asked in one of those interviews how she felt about what happened, the accused replied: "I feel like a monster, to be honest I don't deserve to live because of what I have done to my children. Everything was because of him."

The defendant was excused from the docks during the hearing as she was visibly and audibly very upset.

The case has been adjourned until Tuesday.

