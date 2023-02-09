A security alert which led to a number of homes being evacuated in Portrush has been declared an elaborate hoax.

A suspicious object was reported outside a property shortly before 7.10pm on Wednesday.

Police attended the scene and the object was discovered to be a hoax, and was taken away for further forensic examinations.

Residents evacuated from their homes have now been allowed to return.

Police said it was reported that an officer was assaulted during the incident. He was taken to hospital after being bitten on the left leg.

A man in his 60s was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.