Play Brightcove video

A survivor of domestic abuse has been describing how she still fears for her life, after being subjected to years of coercive control and violence at the hands of her husband.

Helen - not her real name - endured seven years of threats, intimidation, humiliation and isolation at the hands of her former husband and father of her children. This pattern of psychological and physical abuse escalated in the final years of the marriage. To this day she lives in fear of what he was capable of.

"It was absolute hell, looking back living in that house was like a jail sentence."

Figures obtained by UTV show that the Public Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute in more than 1,700 cases under a new law which is helping them to link more crimes to domestic abuse. Coercive control was recognised for the first time in law in Northern Ireland last February.

An advertising campaign was launched to raise awareness of the new offence within the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (Northern Ireland) 2021.

Figures obtained by UTV show that under the new domestic abuse law , the PPS decided to prosecute crimes linked to domestic abuse in 1786 cases.

113 decisions were made under the new domestic abuse offence which includes psychological abuse or coercive control. Of these, 12 decisions involve children.

Women's Aid has welcomed moves to prosecute perpetrators, but it wants more to be done to ensure that the decisions by the PPS result in successful convictions.

Sonya McMullan, Regional Services Manager, Women’s Aid said: "It is very difficult to evaluate and compare because we're only in the first year of this new piece of long-awaited legislation.

"We'll have to look and keep scrutinising and monitoring and keep in in the public awareness too, that coercive control is a crime."

Helplines

Women's Aid Support Information

National Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0808 2000 247 – www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/ (run by Refuge)

The Men’s Advice Line, for male domestic abuse survivors – 0808 801 0327 (run by Respect)

The Mix, free information and support for under 25s in the UK – 0808 808 4994

National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0800 999 5428 (run by Galop)

Samaritans (24/7 service) – 116 123

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.