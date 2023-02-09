Two young girls have been threatened by a robber with a screwdriver in Belfast.

The girls were in York Street in the north of the city on Thursday morning when they were approached by a man who threatened them with a screwdriver at just after 8am.

Police said the man demanded money and grabbed one of the girls' mobile phones, a Galaxy A12 with a pink and grey case, before making off in the direction of Hanna Court.

"The suspect is described as of slim build, wearing a dark-coloured jacket with the hood up and dark-coloured tracksuit bottoms," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"This was a busy morning time and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 269 09/02/23."

