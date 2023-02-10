All motorcycle racing in Northern Ireland, including the North West 200, has been cancelled for the year, it has been announced.

The move was confirmed following a meeting of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) on Thursday evening.

Representatives of clubs gave their views that it would not be possible to run events in 2023 due to rising insurance costs. They said the costs were "unsustainable".

"At this meeting, the relevant representatives gave their club's views on their ability to meet the proposed insurance costs, and fees proposed, as well as any further viable options that may result in the affordability to run events this year," a statement said.

“The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsustainable for most clubs in order to provide the required public liability cover to run our planned events.

“The MCUI (UC) will, however, continue to pursue all options for the provision of Public Liability insurance, should they arise in the near future."

It continued: "We appreciate that this situation is far from ideal, however although we have been unable to secure the running of events for this year, this arrangement and decision will go a little way to at least to allowing licence holder the opportunity to engage in competitive events, should they wish, with the appropriate cover and security."

