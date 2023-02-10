Play Brightcove video

Cliftonville head to Windsor Park hoping to move back to the top of the Irish premiership table as they take on champions Linfield.

The Blues will have new signing Kyle Lafferty available for selection after the 35-year-old signed a deal until the end of the season earlier this week.

Cliftonville’s star man in recent months has been teenage sensation Sean Moore.

The 17-year-old has put in eye catching performances for the Reds in recent month and has caught the attention of clubs such as Newcastle United, Everton, West Ham and Glasgow Celtic.

Cliftonville midfielder Rory hale coached Moore before he broke into the Reds first team and believes teenage players should follow Moore’s example.

“He's taken the league by the throat, he's been a breath of fresh air, kids at 15 or 16 should look at Sean at how he conducts himself, he doesn’t post on social media,”

“He’s a low profile kid and goes about his business quietly, he’s got the world at his feet and he’s going to keep improving.” added Hale.