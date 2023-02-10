Play Brightcove video

The father of a six-year-old Belfast boy waiting for a heart transplant has urged Stormont politicians to do all they can to get Daithi's Law implemented.

The change to Northern Ireland's organ donation law has been stalled by the power-sharing impasse.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has raised the possibility of Stormont returning to progress the legislation, saying it could take one sitting in order to get the law enacted.

Sinn Féin has initiated a motion to recall the Assembly.

Michelle O'Neill said: "We must all work together to implement this life-saving legislation.

"I would urge all parties to unite and get Dáithí's Law over the line now."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated on Friday that his party would not return to Stormont unless issues of concern around the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved and accused the UK Government of using the issue as "blackmail".

He has said the fastest way to implement the law is through Westminster.

The Assembly Speaker has written to MLAs "in the interest of providing procedural clarity", after a number of members sought guidance on whether secondary legislation relating to the Organ and Tissue Donation Act could be passed at a recalled sitting of the Assembly.

He said the regulations to allow the Assembly the implement the legislation at a single sitting have not currently been laid.

The opt-out donation system was passed by MLAs last year but the secondary legislation required to implement it cannot be approved in the Assembly due to the current political stalemate.

Six-year-old Dáithí Mac Gabhann, who the new law is named after, underwent another heart procedure in England this week.

His father Mairtin spoke to UTV from hospital on Friday, and has implored Northern Ireland politicians to do what's needed to bring about the change in law.

"My message to them would be whatever is the quickest way, whatever is the best way, get it done," he said.

"It’s not my job, as the father of a sick child, to tell you how to get it done - but it is my job to tell you as Daithi's father, somebody whose been fighting for Daithi's Law, to get it done one way or another."

The opt-out system would mean people in Northern Ireland would be presumed to be donors, unless they take a decision to opt out. It is being implemented to increase donation rates in the region.

Mairtin said he would hope to be at Stormont next week if an Assembly recall takes place, but if no Speaker is elected, has urged Mr Heaton-Harris to legislate at Westminster.

"If things can’t be sorted next week, and there is no Speaker and there is Daithi's Law at the Assembly next week, then most certainly we’re appealing to Chris Heaton-Harris, the secretary of state, to do the fight thing," he continued.

"He wants it done though the Assembly, I get that, but at the end of the day another two week have passed.

"I said two weeks ago, time isn't on our side, and two more weeks have passed - how many more weeks need to pass? We need action now."

