'Assembly recall bid'

Sinn Fein is drafting a motion to recall the Assembly in a bid to progress stalled legislation on organ donation.

It comes after the secretary of state raised the possibility of Stormont returning for this purpose during talks with the parties yesterday.

The DUP says the fastest way to pass the legislation is at Westminster.

'Fatal crash'

A man has died following a collision between a lorry and a motorcycle in Co Down.

Officers received reports of a serious crash on the Bangor Road in Newtownards shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

The road has now reopened.

'Turkey-Syria earthquakes'

Belfast's Islamic centre is holding a collection today to raise funds for victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

People across Northern Ireland have been contributing to relief efforts and emergency responders are making their way to affected areas to help with search and rescue.

'Cutting back'

Nearly half of Northern Irish consumers are cutting back on essentials to make ends meet.

That's according to new research from Which. The consumer champion is calling on essential businesses to do more to support people through the cost of living crisis.

'Six Nations'

Sport now and Ulster hooker Rob Herring has come into Ireland's starting lineup for the game against France in Dublin, after Leinster's Dan Sheehan picked up an injury.

Herring joins three other Ulstermen in the matchday 23 for a game many expect to be a title and grand-slam decider exclusively live on UTV.

