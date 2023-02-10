The organisers of the North West 200 say they "have not given up the fight", after all road racing was cancelled for the year over insurance costs.

The move was confirmed at a meeting of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) on Thursday evening.

Representatives of clubs gave their views that it would not be possible to run events in 2023 due to rising insurance costs. They said the costs were "unsustainable".

It is thought the bill for insurance has tripled.

The Coleraine and District Motor Club, which organises the NW200, described it as a "crisis" for motorcycle sport in Northern Ireland.

They say the club has been "working tirelessly" to mitigate costs and was "confident it could manage the initial premium increase".

However it said, with other events unable to do so, "the transfer of extra charges to the North West 200 created an unsustainable financial burden".

A statement continued: "Yesterday the sport’s governing body announced the cancellation of all motorcycle sporting events in Northern Ireland this year.

"But the organisers of the NW200 have not given up the fight.

"We cannot afford to lose an event that has been running for over 90 years and plays such a vital role in the economy of the North Coast area.

"We have been overwhelmed by the messages and offers of support we have received today and whilst we understand the decision taken by the MCUI (UC), the Coleraine and District Motor club will continue in its efforts to stage the North West 200 on May 7-13."

Meanwhile, former motorcycle racer Phillip McCallen has described the move as "the worst news in the world".

He added: "It’s shocking news, devastating news - it’s just something you don't want to hear - if this does stop, the economy will suffer as well.

"The North West for instance last year put approximately £16million into the economy.

"So you tell every bed and breakfast, chip shop, burger van, hotel in North Coast there's going to be no North West this year, that is going to have a devastating effect on the economy there, and the wider economy throughout the country."

