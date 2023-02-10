A security alert is underway in Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Police are in attendance in the Celtic Court area of the city and the public are asked to avoid the area at present.

The area is close to the Brandywell Stadium where Derry City defeated Shamrock Rovers 2-0 in the season-opening President’s Cup on Friday evening.

Irish President Michael D Higgins was in attendance at the game.

“The security alert near the Brandywell this evening is causing significant disruption for local residents and those travelling from tonight’s match,” Foyle MP Colm Eastwood said.

“Elderly residents and children have had their night turned upside down as police attempt to make the area safe.

“It is particularly frustrating that local people and Derry City fans are experiencing this disruption as President Higgins visits for this evening’s President’s Cup match.

“I would appeal to everyone in the area to follow the directions of local police. SDLP representatives will continue to liaise with emergency services as they seek to make the area safe as quickly as possible."

