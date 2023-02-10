The Northern Ireland Assembly is to be recalled on Tuesday 14 February at midday in an attempt to pass the opt-out organ donation bill known as Dáithí's Law.

The change to Northern Ireland's organ donation law has been stalled by the power-sharing impasse.

The father of a six-year-old Belfast boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann who is waiting for a heart transplant has urged Stormont politicians to do all they can to get Daithi's Law implemented.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has raised the possibility of Stormont returning to progress the legislation, saying it could take one sitting in order to get the law enacted.

The DUP has blocked the appoint of a Speaker since last May’s election, preventing the Executive from sitting in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Out-going Speaker Alex Maskey who announced the recall said: “I remind Members that only the business submitted on the notice can be dealt with at this recall and if the Assembly is unable to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers, it cannot proceed to debate the motion.”

Sinn Féin initiated the motion to recall the Assembly and Michelle O'Neill said: "We must all work together to implement this life-saving legislation.

"I would urge all parties to unite and get Dáithí's Law over the line now."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated on Friday that his party would not return to Stormont unless issues of concern around the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved and accused the UK Government of using the issue as "blackmail".

He has said the fastest way to implement the law is through Westminster.

Dáithí’s father Mairtin spoke to UTV from hospital on Friday, and has implored Northern Ireland politicians to do what's needed to bring about the change in law.

"My message to them would be whatever is the quickest way, whatever is the best way, get it done," he said.

"It’s not my job, as the father of a sick child, to tell you how to get it done - but it is my job to tell you as Daithi's father, somebody whose been fighting for Daithi's Law, to get it done one way or another."

The opt-out system would mean people in Northern Ireland would be presumed to be donors, unless they take a decision to opt out. It is being implemented to increase donation rates in the region.

