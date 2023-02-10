A Co Armagh woman who was sexually harassed by a former employer while working in an ice-cream shop as a teenager has been awarded £54,335.

The Court of Appeal upheld an earlier industrial tribunal judgement in the case taken by Alona Forose against her former employer Eugene Geraghty.

She was supported by the Equality Commission.

Ms Forose said: “I found Eugene Geraghty’s behaviour dirty and distressing, When I challenged it, he just said I was lying.

"I’d like other girls to know that you don’t have to put up with harassment, you can challenge it and you will be listened to.

"I’m so grateful to my family and friends and to the Equality Commission who helped me."

Alona Forose started working part-time in Scoopy Sweets and Ice-cream shop in Armagh in March 2017.

In May of that year, the then 15-year-old, confided in her mother that Mr Geraghty, who was 40 years her senior, had sexually harassed her while she was working.

Alona’s mother took her to the police and they reported the harassment.

Following a criminal investigation, Mr Geraghty pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault for which he received a suspended sentence, and he accepted a Risk of Sexual Harm Order.

Alona’s witness statements to police formed part of her evidence to the tribunal, as did statements by her mother and friend.

Alona provided the police with details of a long list of explicitly sexual verbal harassment and physical behaviour, including inappropriate touching and smacking.

The tribunal found in Alona’s favour and described her as a “calm, consistent and truthful witness,” Mr Geraghty whose evidence was described by the tribunal as ‘both evasive and unconvincing and lacked credibility’ appealed the findings.

The original judgement was upheld by the Court of Appeal in respect to the removal of the anonymity order, the use of special measures and the tribunal taking account of factual evidence in respect of previous allegations.

The Court of Appeal reduced the amount of compensation awarded for injury to feelings and psychiatric injury and upheld the tribunal’s award of compensation for aggravated damages. It is the court’s view that this remains a ‘significant award’.

Alona Forose said: “It is very important to me that I am allowed to tell my story at last. This has been a long and difficult time for me and my family, but people need to know what Mr Geraghty did to me.

"I am glad the Court of Appeal agreed that the Tribunal was correct to revoke the anonymity order from my case.”

Geraldine McGahey from the Equality Commission said: “It is clear from the tribunal’s original decision which has been upheld by the Court of Appeal, that each and every incident that Alona reported amounted to unwanted conduct and that conduct was equally clearly sexual in nature.

“Her treatment by her former employer had both the purpose and the effect of violating her dignity and creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating and offensive environment for her.

"We must continue to challenge this unacceptable and illegal behaviour, and the culture of silence that often surrounds it. It must be eradicated, no employee should ever have to experience what Alona did”, concluded Ms McGahey.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.