Belfast Zoo has welcomed its 40th Rothschild’s giraffe calf.

Rothschild’s giraffes are one of the most endangered giraffe subspecies, with only around 2,000 remaining in the wild.

The new addition to the zoo was born on Sunday 5 February 2023.

The zoo said "proud" mum Neja gave birth naturally in the early hours of the morning inside the giraffe house.

"Keepers report that the female calf is doing well and that Neja is doing a great job.

"This will be Neja’s fifth calf, and she is taking everything in stride. The mother and daughter have stayed in the giraffe house for a few days together to give them plenty of bonding time,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

“Ballygeorge, or George for short, is a first-time dad. He has been embracing his role and has been very affectionate with his new daughter.”

Proud mum Neja with her calf Credit: Belfast Zoo

The calf and mother are currently on show and can be visited by those attending the zoo.

Belfast Zoo first welcome the species in 1988.

