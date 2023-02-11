Saturday's news headlines in Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Teenage girl reportedly sexually assaulted

A teenage boy has been arrested following a reported sexual assault of a teenage girl in north Belfast. The alleged assault took place on Old Mill Way in the Ligoniel area at around 5 o'clock yesterday evening. Police have asked anyone who was in the area and who may have information, to come forward. They're particularly keen to speak to a dog walker, who is not a suspect, but who was reportedly in the area at the time.

Derry security alert declared hoax

A security alert, close to a football match which both the Northern Ireland Secretary and Irish President were attending, has been declared an elaborate hoax.

It follows the discovery of a suspicious object in Celtic Court in Londonderry - a street just metres away from Derry City's Brandywell Stadium. The club were in action against Shamrock Rovers in the President's Cup when the alert took place. Politicians have condemned those behind the alert.

Drugs worth £165k found in vehicle in Belfast

Drugs with an estimated street value of £165,000 have been uncovered in a vehicle in Belfast. The discovery on Friday night in the city has led to two men, aged 36 and 45, being charged with possession, intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

A 46-year-old man arrested at the scene of the search has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Zoo welcomes endangered baby giraffe

A baby giraffe born at Belfast zoo last weekend, has been appearing in public under the watchful eye of her mother.

The baby giraffe at Belfast Zoo. Credit: UTV

The calf is the 40th endangered Rothchild subspecies to be born at the City enclosure and Mum Neja's, fifth. Zookeepers are delighted with the progress of the new addition who already stands at 6 foot tall.

Ireland seal bonus point victory against France

Ireland have gained more momentum in this year's Six Nations after an enthralling 32 points to 19 victory against France in Dublin. Three first half tries helped put Andy Farrel's side in pole position.

