A security alert outside Derry City's Brandywell Stadium has been declared an 'elaborate hoax'.

Police were in attendance in the Celtic Court area of Londonderry on Friday evening and asked the public to avoid the area.

The Irish President and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris were both in attendance at the ground for the President's Cup match between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.

Superintendent William Calderwood said: “Police received a report that a suspicious object had been found in the Celtic Court area at around 8.30pm on Friday, February 10th.

“Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked and declared the object an elaborate hoax.

"I want to thank the local community, in particular those who were directly affected, for their cooperation and assistance as we worked to keep people safe.

“Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have commenced an investigation and are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or anyone noticing any suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1955 of 10/02/23."

DUP MLA Gary Middleton condemned those behind the hoax.

“There can be no place in our society for those who seek to use violence, threat, or intimidation," he said.

"The security forces are to be praised for their swift actions in dealing with this device. They place themselves into potential danger to keep the public safe. This alert disrupted not just those attending the match but also people living in the local area.

"We have seen security alerts used to disrupt other events and visits. This incident is no different and must be condemned in exactly the same terms.”

