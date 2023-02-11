Two men have been charged after class B drugs with an estimated street value of £165,000 were discovered in a vehicle in Belfast.

A 36-year-old man faces charges of possession of class B drugs, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man who was subsequently arrested faces the same charges.

A 46-year-old man arrested at the scene of the search has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Both are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.