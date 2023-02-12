Play Brightcove video

Philippa Reynolds was only 27-years-old when she was killed.

She was a serving PSNI constable, serving her community in Londonderry on the night she died.

A car, traveling at up to 80mph, smashed into the vehicle she was sitting in - an unmarked police car in the city's Waterside area. A drunk driver at the wheel, who was also high on drugs.

It is now ten years since the night her life ended and her family's lives changed forever.

Her mother, father and two sisters gathered at PSNI headquarters in east Belfast to mark the anniversary. A time of the year that brings the memory of Philippa to the fore, but a memory that is with them every single day.

"We feel her loss everyday," said her mother Dorothy.

"Obviously as the years have gone on the pain is not a great but we still miss her; miss her badly.

"We talk about her all the time, we just always remember her and talk about her and [wonder] what she would have done or what we think she might have done. She is just always there with us still."

Philippa died instantly when a Toyota Landcruiser crashed into her unmarked police car.

The 4x4 was driven by Shane Frane who pleaded guilty to her manslaughter. He is serving and indeterminate sentence in prison for Philippa's death after being denied parole in November 2022.

Shane Frane Credit: Pacemaker

He may be released at some point in the future, something the family know cannot bring back their beloved daughter and sister.

"It is just a massive loss," said her sister Debra.

"She finally found the career she wanted and the man she wanted and everything. It was all just falling into place; the house.

"It was just such a tragedy."

The PSNI memorial garden at police headquarters is a tranquil place for remembrance. Each fallen officer's name etched into a marble frame. Philippa's, the thirteenth.

Philippa's family have visited it before to remember their daughter and sister, an officer and loved one who's young life ended in such a tragic way.

