An investigation is underway into a reported slurry spill which has killed a number of fish in a Co Antrim river.

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) confirmed a water pollution report was received late on Sunday morning.

In a statement, a spokesperson for NIEA said: "At 10:56 on Sunday 12 February 2023, The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) received a water pollution report indicating that there was slurry in the Crumlin River upstream of Crumlin, Co Antrim. NIEA deployed a Water Quality Inspector to the area to confirm the report and to assess the environmental impact. A fish kill has now been confirmed by the NIEA and a joint investigation with DAERA Inland Fisheries remains ongoing.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...