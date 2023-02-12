A man has been taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted in Newtownabbey.

Police say it happened in the Shore Road area after it was reported just after 1.15am on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: "The Shore Road is currently closed at the junctions with the Old Manse Road and the main Shore Road.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 123 of 12/2/23."

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...