A man has received treatment in hospital after being shot in the leg in an attack in Londonderry.

Police say the victim, who is in his 40s, was approached from behind in the Skeoge Road area of Galliagh.

It happened shortly after 10.20pm on Saturday.

Police have called a stark violation of basic human rights and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are specifically appealing for anyone who was in the area between 10.00pm and 10.30pm who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

“We're also keen to hear from drivers with dashcam who were in the area at this time.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights. There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1924 of 11/02/23.

