Sunday's news headlines in Northern Ireland

Police investigate Newtownabbey assault

Police are investigating a serious assault in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police at the scene of the serious assault in Whiteabbey village. Credit: Pacemaker

A man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. It happened in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey village at around a 1:15am. Police have spent the day at the scene and are appealing for witnesses.

Man shot in lower leg in Londonderry

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot in the leg in Londonderry. The victim, who's in his 40s, was approached from behind in the Skeoge Road area of Galliagh. It happened shortly after 10.2pm on Saturday. It's an attack that police have called a stark violation of basic human rights and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Men charged to court over alleged police assaults

Two men have been charged to court following an alleged assault on up to six police officers in County Tyrone.

Officers say they were bitten, spat on and kicked during the alleged attack in the Castle Place area of Strabane on Friday night. A 21-year-old man is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court on Monday. A 20-year-old suspect is due before the same court on the 9 March.

RFA tanker docks in Belfast

A 39 thousand tonne tanker has docked in Belfast to help with planning for the building of new ships in the city. RFA Tidesurge is the length of three jumbo jets and will help the design teams involved in making three new ships here as part of a Ministry of Defence contract.

Omagh CBS win MacRory Cup

Omagh CBS have won the MacRory Cup after defeating Holy Trinity Cookstown in today's final at Healy Park.

The Ulster Schools competition drew to a close with a County Tyrone decider. Ruairi McCullagh's first half performance helped Omagh on their way to send Holy Trinity to their second consecutive final defeat.

