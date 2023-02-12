A teenage boy, arrested over an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The alleged assault took place on Old Mill Way in the Ligoniel area of north Belfast early on Friday evening.

PSNI's Detective Inspector Gilmore said: “It was reported that at around 5.00pm a teenage girl was sexually assaulted.

“A teenage boy has been arrested and is currently in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the reported assault to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2213 of 10/02/23.

“We are particularly keen to talk to a member of the public who was reported to have been walking their dog in the area at the time. They are not a suspect but we believe they may have information that could help with our enquiries."

