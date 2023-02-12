Two men have been charged to court after police say six officers were assaulted during an incident in Co Tyrone.

Police allege they were attacked in the Castle Place area of Strabane on Friday night, including being spat on, kicked and bitten.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with six counts of assault on police, obstructing police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13th February.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with two counts of assault on police, obstructing police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 9th March.