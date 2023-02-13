The number of people visiting Northern Ireland from the Republic has increased by nearly 53% since before the pandemic.

A recording breaking 809,172 trips were made by cross-border travellers between January and September 2022, compared to 530,309 across the same 2019 period.

The increase in visits was matched by a rise in spending of £66.5 million.

At the time, 2019 was a record breaking year for visitors numbers, with the Open Championship returning to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951.Tourism NI's chief executive John McGrillen has welcomed the latest statistics saying they demonstrate that "Northern Ireland is firmly on the short break radar for people from the Republic of Ireland".

He said: "Our research indicates that a significant number of people from the south are travelling to the north for the first time on leisure breaks. In addition two out of every three say they intend to return.

Mr McGrillen is hopeful for sustained growth in the Republic of Ireland market. “We are increasing our share of the all-island staycation market and there is significantly more potential and more revenue to be gained for Northern Ireland businesses,” he said.

