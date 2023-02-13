A man has died following a crash which happened in Augher, Co Tyrone, last month.

Denis Kelly, aged 62 and from the Enniskillen area of Co Fermanagh, was taken to hospital following the collision on the Knockmany Road on 27 January.

Police on Monday said he "has now sadly passed away".

A spokesperson for the PSNI went on: "The collision, which involved an Audi Q5 and a Scania lorry, occurred at around 8.40pm on Friday 27 January on the Knockmany Road in Augher.

"We are asking witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam or have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101."

