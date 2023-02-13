Play Brightcove video

Newtownabbey Assault

Police are continuing to investigate a serious assault in Newtownabbey early yesterday morning.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

It happened in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey village at around a quarter past one. Police spent the day at the scene and are appealing for witnesses.

Shooting

The SDLP leader says a shooting in his home city is 'deeply concerning'.

It follows a man in his 40s being shot in the lower leg in the Skeoge Road area of Londonderry on Saturday night.

Police say he was approached from behind. Colum Eastwood is seeking a renewed effort to take guns off the city's streets.

Ship

A 39 thousand tonne tanker has docked in Belfast to help with planning for the building of new ships in the city.

RFA Tidesurge is the length of three jumbo jets and will help the design teams involved in making three new ships here as part of a Ministry of Defence contract.

Fish

A number of dead fish have been discovered in a County Antrim river following a slurry spill.

The fish were found at Crumlin river, just outside Dundrod. The Agriculture department and Northern Ireland Enviornment Agency have launched an investigation.

