Detectives investigating a serious assault, which left one man in critical condition, have made three arrests. The assault took place in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey on Sunday. Two men, aged 28 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Meanwhile, a third man, aged 36, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information concerning an arrestable offence. The three men remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with enquiries. Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

