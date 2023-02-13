There was a "wee bit of Magherafelt at the Super Bowl" as Rihanna performed in a outfit by Northern Irish fashion designer Jonathan Anderson.

The Barbadian singer returned to the stage on Sunday for the first time in seven years at the American sporting extravaganza, which is watched by millions of people worldwide.

Jonathan, who is the creative director of Spanish fashion house Loewe, was one of a number of designers who had been approached to design Rihanna's outfit.

His dad - former Ulster star and Ireland rugby captain Willie Anderson - said Jonathan only found out she had picked his offering when she appeared on the half-time show.

"He actually didn't know anything about it until last night - he was in tears of joy, an unbelievable story," Willie Anderson told UTV.

"He was over this day last week in Arizona with Rihanna.

"He designed it and presented it to her, knowing she was pregnant. He wasn't the only fashion house approached by Rihanna.

"So he just didn't know. We asked him over the weekend - 'any word from Rihanna?' So it was a shock for him.

"It was lovely to see a wee bit of Magherafelt at the Super Bowl."

