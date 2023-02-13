Play Brightcove video

Micheál Martin says UK and EU negotiators "fully understand" unionists' concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol, but suggested it was making the talks process "difficult".

The Tánaiste was speaking to UTV's View From Stormont, as talks aimed at finding a deal over the post-Brexit trading arrangement continue.

Unionists have opposed the implementation of the Protocol, with the DUP raising concerns over the creation of a trade border in the Irish Sea, and saying the Protocol represents "an existential threat" to Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom.

"These issues have been very seriously addressed by both sides," the Taoiseach said.

"They fully understand the level at which these concerns have been articulated and so all of that is certainly in the minds of both negotiating teams, which makes the negotiation difficult."

Michael Martin also said negotiators on both sides are making every effort to ensure that once a deal is reached, there will be no need for renegotiation.

"This is a very serious negotiation that's underway," he said.

"It's a bit unlike what went on for the last two and a half years - this is a very significant engagement, and the issues are difficult.

"I've no doubt both on the UK and the EU side they're looking very painstakingly and in great detail at all of the different files that make up this agreement, so given the energy and effort being made, it's difficult to comprehend a second scenario again of all that happening."

