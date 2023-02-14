Arriving at Parliament Buildings this morning Máirtín Mac Gabhann told me he was hoping against hope that today would deliver a fairy tale ending to his son’s fight for life-saving organ donation law. “It's Valentine’s Day, heart day and it's also congenital heart defect day – maybe there’s a chance,” he said.

But it wasn’t to be.

Six-year-old Dáithí is currently waiting for a heart transplant. His fight has caught the public imagination and the little boy has become the face of the new legislation that will introduce an opt-out organ donation system in Northern Ireland.

If the parties had elected a Speaker it would have paved the way for a functioning Assembly which would be able to waive through the secondary legislation needed to get make the law a reality.

The DUP had said they would not agree to the election of a Speaker because of the protest against the NI Protocol and that’s what they did.

They voted against the effectively vetoing the appointment of a Speaker and with it, Dáithí’s Law.

Last year the Organ and Tissue Deemed Consent bill passed the NI Assembly with great fanfare. It was seen as a rare example of what Stormont can do when the political parties work together.

This afternoon saw the spectacle of how politics here can fail. The tone of the debate was sombre. Before the sitting Speaker Alex Maskey had written to all 90 MLAs to ask members “to take care with the tone, language and behaviour” reminding them that “people watching have a personal connection to the sensitive issues at stake.”

Dáithí watched proceedings from the public gallery at Stormont.

Sitting in the public gallery, listening to the debate was Dáithí’s mum and dad, Máirtín and Seph, and Dáithí himself.

There was none of the grandstanding or angry words so often on show in the Assembly chamber. The parties had agreed that only one member would speak from each party. But the truth is once DUP MLA Paul Givan confirmed his party would not be voting for a Speaker the outcome was clear. No Speaker – no Daithi’s Law.

Afterwards Máirtín Mac Gabhann told reporters, "We're not at all surprised but we've never lost hope, and even up until that last second we still had a wee bit of hope.” The focus now turns to Westminster next week when the government brings forward the Executive Formation bill to delay the Assembly election until next January at the latest. The hope is that an amendment can be tagged on to the bill which would allow Dáithí’s Law to be enacted.

But in a statement issued this afternoon the Northern Ireland Office repeated the bill is focused solely on extending the election period. It consists of one substantive clause only. As a result the NIO says the amendments on any other issue are “highly unlikely to be in scope.” The MacGabhann family say they will travel to Westminster next week to keep up the pressure on the politicians. Most politicians are telling me privately the possibility of amending next week’s legislation is a long shot, but they - like MacGabhann family – are going to keep trying. At the end of today’s proceedings ended somebody shouted “Joke!” The truth today was as unfunny a day as I’ve seen played out in Stormont.

