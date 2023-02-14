Acute stroke treatment services at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry are set to be redirected to Craigavon Area Hospital for a fortnight.

The Southern Trust said the move was due to "temporary staffing issues".

Patients requiring acute stroke care and treatment will be taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance for initial treatment, the trust explained.

"We have contingency arrangements in place should a patients arrive at Daisy Hill ED and is thought to have stroke symptoms," it added.

“Our priority is to ensure that patients continue to access safe, high quality care and treatment from our specialist stroke staff at all times.

“It is expected that this divert will be in place for two weeks.

“Always phone 999 with suspected stroke symptoms.”

It comes as hospital pressures remain high across all trusts in Northern Ireland.

In recent months many health care professionals have taken to picket lines due to an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions. Unions are continuing negotiations with ministers.

