A man has been shot in both legs and elbows in west Belfast.

It happened at Divismore Park on Tuesday evening shortly before 8:10pm.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police said they have closed Divismore Way and Glenalina Road as they continue their investigations.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights.

"There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1883 of 14/02/23.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

