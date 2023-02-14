Northern Ireland is to receive more than £600,000 in funding from the UK Space Agency.

The aim of the money is to boost the space sector here and it will be divided between two projects.

£495,000 will go towards ADS Northern Ireland which represents the Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space industries in the country.The aim is to help oversee a pilot programme enabling space supply chain SMEs to engage with large companies to help unlock new potential markets and build UK space capabilities.

An additional £223,000 will enable a Northern Ireland Space Cluster Manager to work with local government, businesses, and academia to coordinate space activity and encourage collaboration and inward investment.

The projects are among 19 new schemes across the UK which have received funding.

Northern Ireland’s space sector generated £46 million for the UK economy in 2019/20.

The UK Space Conference is taking place in Belfast from 21-23rd November this year. The event takes place every two years and brings together the UK and international space community from across government, industry and academia.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said:

“Northern Ireland companies are at the forefront of innovation, and this UK Space Agency funding will enhance the development of skills and local knowledge.

“With the UK Space Conference set to take place in Belfast later this year, this is a great time to shine the spotlight on Northern Ireland’s space sector, and the economic opportunities it offers.”

