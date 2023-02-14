Play Brightcove video

Valentine's Day is the most romantic day of the year.

Couples traditionally celebrate their love with the exchange of cards, chocolates and flowers - Some even share a celebratory meal out.

But is it becoming too expensive amid the cost of living crisis?

UTV took to the streets of Belfast to find out.

Ben Bryson is a delivery cyclist.

He spread the love this Valentine's by delivering bouquets on behalf of florists in and around Belfast.

From his experience, are people cutting back on gifts this year?

"Bouquets of flowers like this are quite expensive so maybe not I think people are finding different ways to express their love instead of just spending loads of money on flowers," Ben explained.

"They are maybe just cooking meals at home and having wee dates in the house rather than dates out and about.

"I think everyone's cutting back, it costs a lot to live at the moment so everyone has to cut back a wee bit but certainly it's worth the sacrifice for love."

Belfast was bustling on Tuesday afternoon.

There were queues inside one card shop for those last minute purchases.

One woman told UTV she believes the whole month of February should be Valentine's Day.

Meanwhile, another man carrying an impressive bouquet of flowers stopped to tell us you 'can't put a price' on love.

"It's worth the money to put a smile on her face, it's definitely worth it for love," said Garth McDowell.

"I spent £75 for the flowers, then I've got a teddy in my bag, think it was a tenner and we'll go out for dinner so overall about £150 something like that.

"If you've got it there, you've got it there. It's worth it for love, you can't put a price on it."

