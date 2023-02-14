A new deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol which could be ready within a fortnight will meet the DUP's seven red lines, according to sources close to the UK government, it has been reported.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Downing Street is to announce the deal meets the demands of the party in the hope of restarting power sharing in Northern Ireland.

During current negotiations over the post-Brexit trade deal the UK has encouraged the EU to agree terms that will meet the demands of unionists in Northern Ireland.

According to The Telegraph, one "well-place source" said the new deal "meets all seven tests".

Last year, the DUP removed its first minister from the executive at Stormont due to its concerns over the protocol and has refused to re-enter power sharing until its concerns are addressed.

The party then laid out seven tests which it said it would require to be fulfilled before considering re-entering the power-sharing institutions.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was a trade agreement reached between the UK and EU during Brexit negotiations. It has resulted in some checks being carried out on goods travelling between GB and NI.

UTV has contacted the DUP for comment.

