Stormont

Politicians are due to return to Stormont later in the latest bid to elect a speaker.

MLAs were due to debate the implementation of new opt-out organ donation law, inspired by Daithi Macgowan, but the DUP is expected to once again block any nominations.

The party left the power-sharing executive last year due to concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The SDLP and Alliance backed Sinn Fein's motion to recall the Assembly.

Tanaiste

Meanwhile, the Tanaiste says those leading the current negotiations over the post-Brexit trade deal understand unionists' concerns.

Micháel Martin told UTV that the EU is committed to finding solutions to the Protocol which will not alter Northern Ireland's constitutional position.

He also reiterated his support for parties to re-enter the power-sharing institutions as soon as possible.

University strikes

Some university staff at Queen's and Ulster Universities are starting the first of three days of strike action.

It's due to an ongoing dispute over pay, working conditions and pensions.

Around 70-thousand members of the University and College Union will take to the picket lines at 150 universities across the UK. The action will last until Thursday.

Belfast Harbour

Belfast City Council has received a planning application for 71 new affordable homes to be built at City Quay's.

The bid has been proposed by Belfast Harbour.

If successful, work on the project is expected to start in 2024, with the properties expected to be located at Pilot Street and Corporation Street.

Invest NI

Fifty new IT jobs are coming to Northern Ireland as part of the expansion of global firm C-G-i. It's the company's first investment here.

CGI's new hub is expected to be located in Belfast, with the promise of flexible working for employees.

