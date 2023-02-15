The DUP "will be the final arbiters as to whether or not" any UK-EU deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol meets their seven tests, the party has said.

It follows reports in The Daily Telegraph that Downing Street is soon set to announce a deal which meets the unionist party's seven demands.

On Wednesday, the DUP outlined that it had currently "not seen any details regarding the deal".

The DUP removed its first minister Paul Givan from the Stormont Executive in 2022 due to its concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The post-Brexit trade deal has resulted in checks being carried out on certain goods entering NI from GB.

The DUP has laid out seven tests which it said it would require to be fulfilled before considering re-entering the power-sharing institutions.

On Tuesday, The Telegraph reported that one "well-place source" said the new deal "meets all seven tests".

In response to the report, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said: "There is much speculation about the deal with the Prime Minister is concluding with the EU, with the accompanying spin that it meets the DUPs seven tests.

"The DUP have not seen any details regarding the deal but the DUP will be the final arbiters as to whether or not it meets our seven tests," he added.

"Of course, it must also meet the government's own tests and promises made in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

"The fundamental issue to be dealt with is the democratic deficit and the constitutional damage done by the imposition of EU law.

"If this is not dealt with then the deal will fall short of what is required to restore the political institutions."

