A 31-year-old man has been left with "significant and potentially life changing injuries" following an assault in Newtownabbey.

It happened on Tuesday 14 February shortly after 9pm at a property on the Longlands Road.

A police spokespersons said: "The victim was at home with his partner when the assailant entered the house.

"He has sustained significant and potentially life changing injuries."

A 20-year-old man was arrested a short distance from the property and remains in custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime can contact police on 101, quoting reference 2178 14/02/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.