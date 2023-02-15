Play Brightcove video

The mother of a teenager who died tragically in December 2022 says she is "haunted" by his death.

Frances McCallan said the death of her 15-year-old son Matthew, whose body was discovered in Fintona on in December 2022, has left her traumatised.

She paid tribute to her son, describing him as a friendly and generous young man who was growing in confidence.

Frances McCallan told UTV how her life has been altered following the loss of her son who was "the centre of my world."

"He was the reason I got up in the morning", Frances said, adding that "everything I did, I did for Matthew."

Matthew McCallan went missing during the early hours of 3 December after attending an event in Fintona. He was found on 5 December, having died of hypothermia.

Frances says that Matthew had been excited to attend the event after having grown more confident during the last months of his life.

"In the last six months his confidence really grew. He needed to know you before he got comfortable with you.

"But he really had grew into himself and he had a great bunch of friends," she said.

Matthew had been talking about the event in the weeks leading up to it, and had let his mother know he had a pre-arranged lift home afterwards.

She said that she knew something was wrong straight away when she heard he had missed that lift home was out of character.

Matthew's final hours have had a deep effect on Frances, and on Matthew's father, Peter.

Frances said she has struggled to comes to terms with the circumstances of Matthew's death.

“I’m haunted. I’m haunted by my child walking around the roads of Fintona.

"And somehow, and I still don’t know how, he ended up in that ditch. And he fell asleep. And he never came home.”

Frances believes that Matthew may have been found in time if the PSNI had launched a more extensive search the moment Matthew was reported missing.

"I just feel that if they had of listened to us on the Sunday, maybe he would have been in a coma, but at least I could've been with him when he passed."

She wants an investigation to be launched into why Matthew didn't leave Fintona on the bus he had been booked on, saying she "will not rest until that is done".

A fundraising tractor run has been organised for the day Matthew would've turned 16 on March 12.

It is a fitting tribute to a teenager who loved the countryside and farm machinery.

Frances described how she is still coming to terms with her grief.

"There's days it feels real, and then there's other days it doesn't feel real at all.

"I was so angry on Monday, I just had to get out of the house and walk and walk and walk and walk."

"It's every parents' worst nightmare, to know your son ended up dead in a ditch."

