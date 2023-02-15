The woman who died following a road traffic collision in Downpatrick on Tuesday was 35-year-old mother of three, Michaela Curran. The collision happened on Bishop Brae Avenue on Tuesday at around 2:30pm. Emergency services attended the incident, but Michaela was pronounced dead at the scene. Inspector Porter said: “Michaela’s husband and children are devastated by her death and ask for privacy at this difficult time.

Police enquiries are continuing into the Collison.

