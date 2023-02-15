A mother who was arrested after stabbing her children and then stabbing herself, told police that she was not feeling depressed or suicidal three days before the attack.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is standing trial at Belfast Crown Court on charges of murdering her eight-week-old son and attempting to murder her two-year-old daughter.

The children sustained knife wounds in their home on the evening of Tuesday 27 July 2021.

They were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital. The baby did not survive, however his sister underwent emergency surgery and made a full recovery.

Their mother has admitted to stabbing both children but has denied the two charges. The jury in the case is being asked to consider her state of mind at the time and whether or not there was 'diminished responsibility'.

On Wednesday, the ninth day of the trial, the jury heard further evidence from police who spoke to the accused in the days prior to the stabbing.

Officers responded to a 999 call she made on Saturday 24 July 2021 regarding an incident of alleged domestic abuse, as she claimed her partner had pushed her which caused her head to make contact with a wall.

After being called to the witness box, a detective sergeant was asked about the incident on 24 July and confirmed that as it involved an allegation of domestic abuse, police protocols were followed.

This, the jury heard, included the accused being asked a series of questions which were recorded on a form.

When she was questioned, the accused said she had not been injured but said she was frightened of her partner.

She was asked if she felt isolated from family and friends and replied 'no'. She gave the same response when asked if he tried to stop her from seeing people.

The accused was also asked if she felt depressed or suicidal, to which she replied 'no.'

The jury has already heard that when police attended the scene of the knife attack three days later, the accused has stabbed both children before using the knife on herself.

After she was treated for minor wounds to her neck, she was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

During interview, she told police: "I wanted to kill all three, all of us so that (their father) could have a happy life together with his new woman."

The detective sergeant was also asked if there was a risk assessment made on the accused following her complaint on 24 July.

He said the accused was noted to be "visibly upset and in fear" and her partner was subsequently arrested.

The officer was then asked if the accused has committed any prior offences and he replied that she "has no criminal record."

He also confirmed that following her arrest concerning the stabbing of her children on 27 July, the accused was "fully compliant" with police.

After the officer's evidence was concluded, prosecuting barrister Richard Weir KC told Judge Donna McColgan KC "that's the Crown's case, Your Honour."

The Judge then addressed the jury and told them that as the prosecution case has now concluded, the next step of the trial will be the defence presenting its case.

Judge McColgan said this was due to commence at the start of next week and told them they were excused until then.

Before releasing the jurors, she warned them not to conduct any online research or discuss the case with anyone else.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.