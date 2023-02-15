Jet2 has announced new routes from Belfast International Airport to Bodrum and Malta for Sumer 2024.

The move will take the total number of destinations offered by the airline from the airport to 21.

The firm is adding an extra aircraft to its operation as part of the expansion.

Weekly flights to Bodrum will take off from Belfast International from Monday 6 May to 28 October 2024.

Meanwhile flights to Malta will come into operation from 28 March to 31 October 2024.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said the new routes to Bodrum and Malta, add "even more choice from Belfast International with our award-winning business".

"We have always said how committed we are to Belfast International Airport, and investing in an additional aircraft demonstrates just how committed we are," he added.

Meanwhile Uel Hoey, Director of Business Development at Belfast International Airport said: “This is excellent news once again for Northern Ireland travellers with the expansion of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ award-winning holiday and flight products from Belfast International Airport".

