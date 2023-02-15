Newtownabbey filling station robbed at gunpoint

A filling station in Newtownabbey has been robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Two men, one dressed in a grey tracksuit and face covering and the other in a black tracksuit and face covering, entered the garage on the Doagh Road at around 9.30am.

One of the men threatened staff with a silver coloured firearm before they made off with the till and items from the store in the direction of Rathcoole. Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

