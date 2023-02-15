Detectives in Coleraine are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of 39-year-old Linzi Floyd. Ms Floyd collapsed in the car park of The Old Courthouse on the Castlerock Road, shortly before 9.45pm on Sunday evening.

Despite best efforts of medical staff, she died in hospital.

A post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday but the cause of Linzi’s death remains undetermined.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “We are very keen to ascertain everywhere Linzi visited on Sunday and everyone she interacted with.

"This will enable us to establish an accurate picture and timeframe of events.

“We know that Linzi spent time throughout the day at a flat in Weaver’s Court and believe that she was in the area of The Old Courthouse from around 7.15pm".

Police are asking for anyone with information that will help with their investigation to get in touch.

