PSNI confirms three separate road-related deaths recorded on Valentine's Day

The three separate incidents happened at different locations across Northern Ireland on Tuesday 14 February

A man in his 70s died in a collision between a car and a motorbike in Ballymoney. It happened on the Bann Road at around 6.25pm on Tuesday 14 February.

Meanwhile in Antrim a man in his 40s also died on Tuesday evening after 10pm. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the on the Randalstown Road.

In Downpatrick, a woman died following a single vehicle collision on Valentine's Day on Bishop Brae Avenue at around 2.30pm. Police have named the victim as 35-year-old mother Michaela Curran.

Police have asked anyone with information about any of the incidents to come forward.

