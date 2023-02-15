Shooting

A man has been shot in both legs and elbows in Belfast. Police remained at the scene of the shooting in the Divismore Park area in the west of the city last night. The PSNI said the attack was a stark violation of human rights and have called on witnesses to come forward.

Organ Donation

Attention has turned to Westminster amid calls for the secretary of state to act on organ donation legislation in Northern Ireland. It comes after the latest bid to get the Assembly up and running to pass Daithi's Law ended in failure.

The parents of six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann have again called on Chris Heaton-Harris to intervene after a bid to reestablish the Executive failed yesterday. He insists the fastest way to progress the legislation is at Stormont.

Violence

A strategic investment by the Government is needed to tackle violence against women.

That's the call from the End Violence Against Women Coalition, as it released its annual 'snapshot' report on abuse.

The group says in light of the cost of living crisis and women's income inequality, the need for greater investment is urgent.

Strikes

University staff at Queen's and Ulster University continue their strike action today.

The three-day walkout comes amid an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions. Around 70-thousand members of the University and College Union will take to the picket lines at 150 universities across the UK.

The action will last until Thursday.

Funding

The Government has announced £60m in funding for clean, maritime technology. One of the projects set to benefit is a a zero-emissions 'flying ferry' - being developed by Artemis Technologies in Belfast.

The company says it'll use the money to help take its invention to the seas on a commercial scale.

